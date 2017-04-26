Taking a break from the same type of chicken soup, want to try some more Italian in your life? Mamma Mia! Try Italian wedding soup. The term wedding soup derived from the Italian phrase “minestra maritata”, married soup, which refers to the “marriage” of the greens and broth combination. Serving the dish at weddings are completely optional.



What you’ll need:

½ lb of lean ground beef

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon of parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon of dried basil

½ teaspoon of onion powder

5 ¾ cup of chicken broth

2 cups of chopped spinach

½ cup of uncooked orzo pasta

1/3 cup of finely chopped carrot

What you need to do:

1. Combine meat, egg, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, basil and onion powder in a medium sized bowl. Mix together and for meat into ¾ inch balls.

2. In a large sauce pan, heat up the broth to a boil. Stir in spinach, orzo, carrots and meatballs you’ve just created.

3. Let the combination boil and then reduce to medium heat.

4. Cook a slow boil for 10 minutes or until the orzo become tender. Stir to avoid sticking.

5. Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top

6. Serve to hungry friends and family