Recipe: Crab –N- Rice

It’s that time of year again, the crabs are out and everyone is hunting them down.

Land crabs are a sensational dish throughout the Caribbean, in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos “Crab and Rice” is a hidden delicacy. Here is a recipe on how to make it.

Here’s what you’ll need:

5 white land crabs or 7 black land crabs, cleaned, segmented, fat removed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil or 1 tablespoon of corn oil

1 large white/yellow onion, finely diced

½ small green pepper, seeded and finely diced

2 ½ tablespoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

½ scotch bonnet peppers, finely chopped with (optional) or ½ without seeds (optional)

½ cup tomato paste

5 cups hot water

2 cups parboiled long grain rice or 2 ½ cups long grain rice

Directions: