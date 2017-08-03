Mannish Water – Jamaican Goat Soup

Jamaican Mannish Water (goat soup) is served hot as an appetizer in Jamaica, at large gatherings, like wakes, weddings, parties, and domino sessions. The broth is wonderful and full of deep, goat flavors with a blend of spices. According to Jamaican lore the broth earned its name because some its ingredients serve as an aphrodisiac for men.

INGREDIENTS

2 lb goat head and feet

1/2 lb pumpkin, washed and diced

2 carrots, peeled, washed and diced

1 Irish potato, peeled, washed and diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

Few grains of pimento (allspice)

Salt to taste

1 cup flour (to make dumplings)

1 lb yellow yam

3 stalks scallion

3 fingers green banana, washed and sliced (leave skin on)

2 sprigs fresh green thyme

1 green hot pepper

2 packs soup mix or Grace Mannish water mix (for flavor)

DIRECTIONS

Cut the goat’s head and feet into small pieces. Place in a medium-size pot of boiling water (The water must be enough to cover the goat’s head). Bring pot to a boil, over medium heat for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and discard the water.

Put the goat head and feet to boil over high heat. Add a few grains of pimento (allspice) and 2 cloves garlic. Boil the goat head and feet until partially cooked; add more water if needed.

Add the pumpkin, carrot and banana and allow to cook till tender. Meanwhile, make your flour dumplings. Set aside. Add yam, dumplings, scallion, thyme and hot pepper, soup mix; then salt and pepper to taste. Stir and lower the heat.

Let simmer until soup becomes thick then remove from heat.

Serve hot.