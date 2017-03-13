Trinidadian Mango Chow
By Celina DeCastro
Do you have some green mangos around, and are not quite sure what you can do to them? If you are impatient to wait until they’re ripe, try Trinidadian Mango Chow. Not only will you be able to eat your unripe mango, but spice it up the Caribbean way. This infamous snack can be found anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago, but you don’t have to live on the island nation to have this snack. This recipe can also be used for other fruits that are in season if mangos are not an easy find.
What you’ll need:
- 1-2 green mangos
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- Sprinkle of black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of shado beni or 1/4 cup of cilantro (Optional)
- 1 lime OR 1 lemon OR a few tablespoons of vinegar to taste
- 1-2 of your favorite pepper (optional)
- 1 shallot (optional)
- 2 cloves of garlic (optional)
What to do:
- In a bowl, add sliced pepper of your choice, garlic and shallots. These ingredients are optional based on the level of spice you’re trying to achieve in your mango chow.
- Wash and peel the mango, slice mango into wedges and place in a bowl
- Add salt and pepper
- Add your shado beni or cilantro
- Squeeze the juice of the lemon or lime, this can also be substituted with vinegar.
- Toss the mixture with a spoon, do not use hands if peppers are present in the mixture
- Serve to hungry friends or family