Trinidadian Mango Chow

By Celina DeCastro

Do you have some green mangos around, and are not quite sure what you can do to them? If you are impatient to wait until they’re ripe, try Trinidadian Mango Chow. Not only will you be able to eat your unripe mango, but spice it up the Caribbean way. This infamous snack can be found anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago, but you don’t have to live on the island nation to have this snack. This recipe can also be used for other fruits that are in season if mangos are not an easy find.

What you’ll need:

1-2 green mangos

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Sprinkle of black pepper

1 tablespoon of shado beni or 1/4 cup of cilantro (Optional)

1 lime OR 1 lemon OR a few tablespoons of vinegar to taste

1-2 of your favorite pepper (optional)

1 shallot (optional)

2 cloves of garlic (optional)

What to do: