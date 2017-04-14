JERK PORK for Easter

5 lb. Pork Shoulder (ask your butcher to cut into medallions or cubes)

5 tsp. Salt (season salt)

5 Garlic Cloves (minced)

4 sprigs Fresh Thyme

10 Whole Pimento (allspice berries)

1 tbsp. Burnt Sugar

1 cup Jerk Marinade (see recipe below)

Wash pork in cold water then drain. Rub in the season salt, minced garlic and jerk marinade (see marinade recipe below). Add the burnt sugar and rub in to give a rich dark hue. Let marinate overnight or for at least two hours with the thyme and pimento then cook on the barbeque grill or in your oven at 400º F for about 30 minutes then lower the temperature to 275º F until done. Serve with Mango Salsa and Rice-N-Peas. Enjoy!!!

Source: www.Sams247.com