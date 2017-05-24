Recipe: Jerk Chicken Breast

Jerk Chicken Breast

(For 4 people )

1 lb. chicken breasts

¼ c. Grace White Cane Vinegar

4 ½ c. water

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Grace Jerk Seasoning

2 tbsp. Grace Vegetable Oil

¼ c. red sweet pepper, chopped

¼ c. green sweet pepper, chopped

½ c. onion, cut into wedges

Jerk Chicken Breast Directions:

Cut breasts chicken in strips and wash in a vinegar and water solution (4 cups water). In a bowl, add soy sauce and Grace Jerk Seasoning and mix together. Add chicken strips to the mixture above and allow to marinate for 15 minutes.

Heat Grace Vegetable Oil and stir fry chicken pieces until pink color disappears. Add remaining water, sweet peppers and onion; simmer for one minute.

Difficulty: Easy

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Jerk Chicken Breast will be a featured meal available to appease your culinary delights, at the upcoming 13th Annual 1-800-411-PAIN Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival which takes place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Read more here: http://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/entertainment/palm-beach-jerk-festival-set-for-may-30/

Recipe courtesy of Grace Foods

About Jerk Foods: The culinary art form of “jerking” meat was formed in the island of Jamaica. Jerk refers to the way that any meat: chicken, beef, pork, goat, fish, vegetables or fruit is seasoned and cooked. Jerking calls for special a marinade or paste that includes pimento, also known as allspice, and scotch bonnet peppers, also known as habenero.

For a taste of this savory meal, visit the upcoming Palm Beach Jerk Festival http://www.caribbeannationalweekly.com/featured/palm-beach-jerk-festival/