People may be familiar with, and enjoy traditional bread pudding, but just as delicious if not more so is the Jamaican breadfruit pudding made from the breadfruit. The breadfruit is a Jamaican food staple, that can be eaten boiled, roasted and fried. Now here is the recipe to use the breadfruit to make one of the more delicious puddings in a county already famous for bread, potato and cornmeal puddings.

Jamaican Breadfruit Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1 grated coconut

1 tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

3/4 cup flour

2 cups grated green breadfruit

2 eggs

1/2 cup raisins

3/4 cup dark rum

1/4 cup margarine

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, blend grated coconut with juice. Add salt, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, margarine, and nutmeg and mix thoroughly.

Beat eggs in a separate bowl and add to the mixture. Add grated breadfruit and flour, mix thoroughly. Add rum and raisins.

Mix all ingredients well.

Pour the batter into a greased baking tin and bake for approximately 1 – 1 ¼ hours or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool and serve. Cover with your favorite glaze.

*temperature and length of baking may vary based on the oven.