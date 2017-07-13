Jamaican Breadfruit Pudding

People may be familiar with, and enjoy traditional bread pudding, but just as delicious if not more so is the Jamaican breadfruit pudding made from the breadfruit. The breadfruit is a Jamaican food staple, that can be eaten boiled, roasted and fried. Now here is the recipe to use the breadfruit to make one of the more delicious puddings in a county already famous for bread, potato and cornmeal puddings.

Jamaican Breadfruit Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1 grated coconut

1 tsp salt

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

3/4 cup flour

2 cups grated green breadfruit

2 eggs

1/2 cup raisins

3/4 cup dark rum

1/4 cup margarine

 

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, blend grated coconut with juice. Add salt, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, margarine, and nutmeg and mix thoroughly.

Beat eggs in a separate bowl and add to the mixture. Add grated breadfruit and flour, mix thoroughly. Add rum and raisins.

Mix all ingredients well.

Pour the batter into a greased baking tin and bake for approximately 1 – 1 ¼ hours or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Cool and serve. Cover with your favorite glaze.

*temperature and length of baking may vary based on the oven.

