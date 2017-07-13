People may be familiar with, and enjoy traditional bread pudding, but just as delicious if not more so is the Jamaican breadfruit pudding made from the breadfruit. The breadfruit is a Jamaican food staple, that can be eaten boiled, roasted and fried. Now here is the recipe to use the breadfruit to make one of the more delicious puddings in a county already famous for bread, potato and cornmeal puddings.
Jamaican Breadfruit Pudding Recipe
Ingredients:
1 grated coconut
1 tsp salt
1 cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
3/4 cup flour
2 cups grated green breadfruit
2 eggs
1/2 cup raisins
3/4 cup dark rum
1/4 cup margarine
Procedure:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large bowl, blend grated coconut with juice. Add salt, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, margarine, and nutmeg and mix thoroughly.
Beat eggs in a separate bowl and add to the mixture. Add grated breadfruit and flour, mix thoroughly. Add rum and raisins.
Mix all ingredients well.
Pour the batter into a greased baking tin and bake for approximately 1 – 1 ¼ hours or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Cool and serve. Cover with your favorite glaze.
*temperature and length of baking may vary based on the oven.