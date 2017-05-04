Fifth Annual Taste of Haiti celebrates Haitian cuisine

Celebrating five years of culture

Haitian cuisine will be on the front burner again this year during the annual celebration which will feature a new venue and many exciting new attractions.

As part of Miami-Dade County’s celebration of Haitian Heritage Cultural Month, the fifth Annual Taste of Haiti will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Miami Dade College North Campus.

Admission is free and open to the general public.

The event will showcase top Haitian chefs, restaurants, and food trucks, including several new dining experiences showcasing culinary delights.

“I am excited about this year’s event, and I am looking forward to personally welcoming our residents to one of the premier community events in South Florida,” said Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime. “The uniqueness of the festival is that it unites everyone with good food and music and allows all cultures to experience a ‘Taste of Haiti.’”

New attractions this year will include a pikliz eating contest, and a Chef’s Gourmet Cook-off featuring South Florida’s own Chef Creole, as well as Chef Irie and Chef Thia from PBS’s “Taste the Islands.”

“This marquee event is the only major event of its kind, specifically celebrating Haiti’s food culture, bringing together some of the top culinary professionals and restaurants in the community,” said top chef and CEO/President of the Haitian Culinary Alliance, Stephan Durand.