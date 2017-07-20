CUISINE: Pigeon Peas and Rice

The national dish of Anguilla is Pigeon Peas and Rice. It is very flavorful with coconut milk, herbs, and garlic, and it is very nutritious.

Ingredients

water

juice of one lime

1cup rice

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon thyme

⁄ teaspoon thyme 1tablespoon butter

1dash hot pepper sauce

1 ⁄ 4 lb corned beef (optional)

⁄ lb corned beef (optional) 6ounces of dried pigeon peas

black pepper

Directions

Soak the peas overnight (alternately, you can boil them on the stove for about two hours). Drain and rinse the peas. If using corned beef, add it to the pot with just enough water to cover, and boil until the meat is done. There should be about two cups of water in the pot for the next step, so if you are making this with corned beef you’ll need to drain the liquid, reserve and measure it, then add enough water for a total of two cups. If you’re making it without the beef just add two cups of fresh water to the beans, then bring to a boil. Add the rice, lime juice, thyme, hot sauce and butter, then cover and reduce heat. Simmer until the liquid is absorbed (for about 20 minutes). Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serves four to six persons