Cuisine: Green fig and saltfish

The National Dish of St Lucia is green fig and saltfish (codfish).

Ingredients you will need

225 g salt cod

coconut oil, or olive oil for frying

1 small onion, chopped

1 tbsp mild chillies, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 spring onions, sliced

2-3 tomatoes, deseeded and diced

2-3 drops hot pepper sauce, or to taste

2 green bananas, boiled until tender and skins have split, peeled and diced

1½ tbsp mayonnaise

1 handfuls herbs, coriander, parsley or Caribbean celery leaf.

Directions

For the green fig and saltfish