Bulgur porridge

Bulgur is a very nutritious form of wheat that was once very popular in the Caribbean as a staple. Preparing porridge made from bulgur is a delicious cereal consumed mostly at breakfast in some Caribbean islands. It takes as little as 20 minutes to prepare and is full of flavor (and nutritional fiber).

Ingredients

4 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup bulgur

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

2 tablespoons condensed milk

Directions to cook

Bring salted water to a boil. Stir in bulgur.

Cover and cook on slow heat for 15 minutes.

Combine flour, coconut milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla together in a bowl.

Simmer until thickened. Add a little water if it becomes too thick.

Sweeten with condensed milk and/or sugar.

Serve hot.

Add cinnamon if you like. Remove leaf just before serving.