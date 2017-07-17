Bulgur porridge

Bulgur is a very nutritious form of wheat that was once very popular in the Caribbean as a staple. Preparing porridge made from bulgur is a delicious cereal consumed mostly at breakfast in some Caribbean islands. It takes as little as 20 minutes to prepare and is full of flavor (and nutritional fiber).
Ingredients
4 cups water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup bulgur
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup coconut milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
2 tablespoons condensed milk
Directions to cook
Bring salted water to a boil. Stir in bulgur.
Cover and cook on slow heat for 15 minutes.
Combine flour, coconut milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla together in a bowl.
Simmer until thickened. Add a little water if it becomes too thick.
Sweeten with condensed milk and/or sugar.
Serve hot.
Add cinnamon if you like. Remove leaf just before serving.