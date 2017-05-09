Unifest celebrates 22 Years of bridging cultures

The multi-cultural Caribbean festival Unifest is celebrating its 22nd year in Broward County this year.

Unifest is the official kick-off to the National Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration in June and will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence of Barbados and Guyana with the Consul Generals tent.

“Unifest brings together the community unique Caribbean cultural heritage consisting of a

blend of different cultural influences,” says founding member, State Representative Hazelle Rogers.

Unifest will be held on Sunday May 15th from 11am – 11pm at the Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes. The event includes the annual health and business expo, cultural exposition with a carnival touch, battle of local school and church marching bands featuring

a visiting marching band from Jamaica.

There will also be the annual Caribbean Heritage month scholarship essay competition sponsored by the Florida Lottery, a kid’s zone featuring, rides, storytelling and book reading ,cultural display of artifacts and paintings, dominoes and netball.

Food vendors from the Caribbean will be churning out delicious fare.

Live entertainment kicks off at 4pm with the third annual Teen Sensation Competition and R&B group Force MD’s. The grandson of Reggae King Bob Marley, Skip Marley, Glenn Washington, the New Melodians, Joanna Marie backed by the Code Red Band, Nello Players Cloud V, Jean Dubreus are among the artistes slated to perform.