Take Stock in Children presents McArthur High student with scholarship

McArthur High School student, Liz Parra, is one of six students in the entire state of Florida to receive a full scholarship from the Take Stock in Children organization.

As part of the program, Parra participated in mentoring sessions and signed a contract where she committed to excelling in her academic studies. Parra is a member of the National Honor Society and the president of Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society.

Parra is part of the Leaders 4 Life program that enables highly motivated Take Stock in Children scholars to further their education with support to attend a four-year public university in the state of Florida. In addition to funding up to $10,000 per year for her college education, she will receive a new laptop computer, leadership training and professional development.

“Liz is a natural born leader whose perseverance in the face of much adversity has resulted in this outstanding opportunity to be a Leader 4 Life Fellow,” said the Executive Director of Take Stock in Children of Broward Amanda Frey. “We are so proud of all she had accomplished and look forward to seeing her continued success in the future.”