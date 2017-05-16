In search of voters

Broward County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Brenda Snipes, launched the annual High School Voter Registration (HSVR) Drive on May 5. It ends on Friday.

A joint effort between the SOE, Broward County public schools and Broward County private and charter high schools, it gives high schools an opportunity to register students who meet the qualifications to become registered voters.

The primary criteria for students to register to vote in local, state and national elections include being at least 18-years old and a citizen of the United States.

A student workshop/training seminar was held on April 18 in each school’s media center to communicate voter registration policies and procedures. The video conference training was streamed live to the participating schools.

Broward County Election staff are scheduled to visit over 64 local high schools. Election officials will be on hand to assist students and personnel as they conduct their registration drive.

The school with the most registered students will receive the Brass Trophy, banners and certificates. Last year, Stoneman Douglas High School registered 729 new voters.

Students 16 and 17 years-old may pre-register. The goal is to register at least 9,500 Broward County high school students this academic year.