Palm Beach County Community Revitalization Team to meet on February 15

Palm beach residents are encouraged to attend a Countywide Community Revitalization Team (CCRT) meeting hosted by the Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization (OCR) on Wednesday, February 15.

The meeting will be held at Vista Center, 2300 North Jog Road, Suite 1W-47, West Palm Beach, beginning at 6 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to allow residents to learn about the programs and services county agencies and departments offer. OCR will also be seeking input on what other programs and services citizens may want county government to provide.

County Mayor Paulette Burdick will be in attendance to provide an update on programs and activities in District 2 and answer questions from the audience.

Residents are urged to attend this important public meeting to share their concerns, ideas and recommendations on what is needed and/or desired to make their community a safer and even better place to live.