Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department to flush lines with chlorine

To maintain quality in the county’s water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department will temporarily modify its treatment process.

From June 5 to July 3, the county will use a stronger disinfection process to produce chlorine residual instead of a chloramine residual. Hydrant flushing will also be increased during this time.

Customers served by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects.

If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks, are advised to seek professional advice as the method for removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.