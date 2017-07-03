Miramar new amphitheater, a world class venue and entertainment destination

The City of Miramar celebrates the grand opening of a new, world-class Amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway on July 4th with a free community concert starting at 3:00 pm.

The amphitheater is a part of the plan for Miramar to become a premier entertainment destination and the city’s welcoming and inclusive approach to multicultural entertainment professionals and audiences. The City of

Miramar and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions and Visitor’s Bureau has partnered on an initiative to position Miramar as a place for multicultural tourism in South Florida with an emphasis on the African Diaspora. The Miramar Amphitheater will serve as a catalyst to attract multicultural family gatherings, concerts, festivals, arts and more.

The Miramar Amphitheater is a 5,000 capacity (3,000 covered under a 28,000 sq ft column supported tensile canopy and 2,000 located behind the canopy on promenades) and is designed with a large elevated stage, theatrical lighting, projection screens and refined sound system that is well suited for live concerts, film and television production, theater, corporate and social gatherings, and more.

The Miramar Amphitheater includes ticket distribution set up, electronic signage and is surrounded by beautiful fountains, wetlands, and greenery. The amphitheater and promenade adorns 4.1 acres of green space with a total project cost of $7.4 Million to construct including amenities.

The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park is a great winning addition to the entertainment cast of Miramar. The City of Miramar is a destination of choice for sports, theatre, arts, and recreation with award-winning facilities including the Ansin Sports Complex, Shirley Branca Memorial Park, Miramar Cultural Center and Miramar Regional Park. All of Miramar’s entertainment assets are easy to reach from Miami to Palm Beach and draws from over 6.7 million people across the region.