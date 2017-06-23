Miramar Ampitheater to host grand opening

The Miramar Amphitheater at Regional Park will host a free concert celebrating its grand opening on Independence Day, July 4.

The event will feature Kelly Price, Tavares, John Elefante of the band Kansas, France Joli, Wayne Wonder and Eddie Santiago.

The amphitheater’s opening will feature a Kid’s Zone for children of all ages as well as a variety of contests, food and novelty vendors.

The evening will end with a fireworks display presented by Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Off-site parking will be available on Bass Creek Road between Everglades High School and Glades Middle School.

This is a free event and open to the public.