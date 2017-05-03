Miami-Dade students with disabilities to be awarded for excellence

Students with disabilities in Miami–Dade County are to be honored for their excellence during a special ceremony organized by Superintendent’s District Advisory Panel for Students with Disabilities.

The Award of Excellence Ceremony and luncheon will be held on May 18 between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM between Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center in Miami.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent’s District Advisory Panel for Students with Disabilities Award of Excellence ceremony and luncheon recognizes students with unique abilities for their successes and achievements throughout the school year. The ceremony also honors educators who promote inclusion, parents of students with disabilities and outstanding employers who work with students with disabilities.