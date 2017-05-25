Miami- Dade School Board approves $14.8 million for GOB Project

The Miami-Dade School Board approved a General Obligation Bond (GOB) project valued at $14.8 million at its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the GOB in 2012 to renovate, remodel and replace schools, expand student capacity, enhance safety, and provide technology upgrades. The project awarded at the meeting was the following:

Cutler Bay Middle School – Scope of work includes: 412 new replacement student stations in a three-story building; remodeling of existing administration area into labs; new physical education shelter; resurfacing of play courts; new parent drop-off; renovations of kitchen, cafeteria, and other existing buildings; demolition of portables and site restoration; and technology improvements.

Total project allocation – $14.8 million – Completion – January 2019.

Total Sub-Consultant Small Business Enterprise Participation – 30.84 percent.

Local Workforce Utilization – 25 percent within a 10-mile radius.

Continued fidelity to the implementation of the GOB program and the District’s steady commitment to inclusiveness and diversity in its procurement process are positively impacting the quality of the educational environment and the local economy.