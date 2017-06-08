The Miami-Dade Police Department will recognize the outstanding service and relentless commitment of the department’s School Crossing Guards. The department praised the guards and hailed them as unsung heroes. “These exceptional men and women keep our children safe daily, rain or sunshine. A majority of these unsung heroes consist of senior employees, who display and genuine passion for their duties and a dear affection for the children they protect,” the department stated. The ceremony will be held on June 9 at the W.R. Thomas Middle School and will feature the recognition of 11 employees over the age of 80, 15 employees with perfect attendance, 5 employees with 20 years of service, and two employees will be celebrating 30 years of service.