Margate Middle School tops National Vocabulary Competition

The Margate Middle School is the winner of the 2016/17 Vocabulary Bowl, earning a number one ranking across North America in the Middle School Championship.

Margate Middle competed with over 38,000 schools in the United States and Canada, and mastered over 271,000 words to become the leading school in the Vocabulary.com challenge.

Representatives from the competition sponsors, Vocabulary.com, will host a special awards ceremony at the institution to honor the school and students for this outstanding achievement. Officials will present a championship trophy and banner. In addition, the top 100 students will be awarded individual medals celebrating their achievement.

Margate Middle STEM Magnet School has been a consistent leader in the District in the Vocabulary.com initiative, which challenges students to boost their vocabulary and improve their reading, writing, speaking and comprehensive skills. Margate Middle is the first and only school in Florida to win the award.