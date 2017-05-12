Lauderhill Commissioners to receive Barack Obama award

Lauderhill Commissioners Margaret Bates and Howard Berger are among 31 recipients of the Barack Obama Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented on June 17 at the Signature Grand in Davie.

They are being recognized for devoting in excess of 4,000 service hours to the community.

“I am truly honored to be considered one of the honorees for this award. Giving back to the community is a pleasure for me. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award will be an award I will cherish forever,” Bates said.

Berger was equally grateful.

“There are so many great causes out there. As an elected official for so many years, I find myself interacting with great people, meeting the needs of the public, and helping organizations meet goals regularly. It is very rewarding, and I live for it.”

Also among the recipients is Keith Davis, St. Vincent and The Grenadines’ national soccer coach and coach of the Lauderhill Lions.