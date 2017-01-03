Join as the City of Sunrise celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The City of Sunrise is set to celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with free cultural events all month long including a gallery reception, a concert, a poetry workshop for teens, and a screening of “The Great Debaters.”

A NIGHT OF THE ARTS in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, January 15, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Civic Center

“Sankofa: Looking Forward, Reaching Back” at 6 p.m.

Opening Reception in the Art Gallery features work by local professional artists, as well as talented high school students from across Broward County. Teen artists can visit www.sunrisefl.gov/MLK to download our Sankofa entry form and view our submission requirements. Intake is set for January 11 and 12. Pieces in the exhibit illustrate how we must learn from the past to ensure a strong future. The artwork is complemented by historical items on loan from the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Concert and Poetry in the Theatre at 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy live music by the Gary Palmer Band and the nationally renowned Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble, along with performances by youth poets. Seating is limited: Four free general admission tickets per family are available. Visit the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office (954-747-4646) to request tickets.

WRITE YOUR DREAM: A Poetry Workshop for Teens

Monday, January 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Sunrise Civic Center students age 13 to 19 are invited to participate in a creative and intensive writing workshop that integrates the literary arts and civic responsibility. This hands-on session will be facilitated by poet, playwright, and educator Darius Daughtry; and award-winning poet Ashley M. Jones. Participants will receive a copy of Ms. Jones’ newly-published poetry collection, “Magic City Gospel.” There is no cost to participate, but pre-registration by Monday, January 9, is required. Visit www.sunrisefl.gov/mlk for a registration packet or call (954) 747-4662.

Movie Screening: “THE GREAT DEBATERS”

Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. in the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre. Denzel Washington directs and stars as Melvin B. Tolson, the poet and professor who in 1935 started a debate team at the predominately black Wiley College. “The Great Debaters” is rated PG. Seating is limited: Four free general admission tickets per family are available.