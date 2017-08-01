JAMAICA 55 EMANCIPENDENCE CELEBRATION IN MIRAMAR

The City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam is inviting the general community to a milestone cultural celebration of Emancipation Day commemorated in the Caribbean on August 1, and Jamaica’s 55th year of independence, August 6. The event is FREE and open to everyone, details are as follows:

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Miramar Cultural Center

2300 Civic Center

Miramar, FL 33025

“The city of Miramar is home to many first, second and third generation Jamaicans and so it is fitting for us to host our residents and pay homage to those in the community who go over and beyond to affect the lives of others,” said Messam.

The evening’s celebration will be made possible by the support of Executive Sponsor Trinity Health Care Services, LLC, and corporate sponsors; Victoria Mutual Building Society, Jamaica National Bank, Grace Foods, Western Union and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

First class entertainment

The event will be presided over by the former candidate for city commissioner, Judge Norman Hemming, fused with the generous participation of professional artists. The artists appearing includes vocalists Steve Higgins and Christopher Robinson, musicians Randy Corinthian and Sons of Mystro, cultural dramatist Queen Maxine, and visual artists David Muir and Richard Blackford. The list of artists makes for a promising evening of nostalgia, entertainment, and celebrations.

The Mayor will recognize three members of the community with Humanitarian, Educational, and Business Awards.