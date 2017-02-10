Haitian Miss Universe runner up welcomed by Miramar

Her poise and beauty are astounding and the entire Caribbean community is proud of Haitian first runner-up in the recently held Miss Universe contest, Raquel Pellisier.

The queen was welcomed in open arms by the South Florida city of Miramar recently and personally by mayor, Wayne Messam at a standing room only reception at the Miramar Cultural Center.

The more than two hundred residents of Miramar and guests of the city were simply overjoyed that they could share the same space with the wonderful gem of Haiti and the wider Caribbean.

Mayor Messam was well aware of the importance of the occasion to the residents as well as Pellissier’s family members.

“It is truly an honor to have so many welcome a true role model for our Miramar young ladies. Miss Pellisier speaks four languages, is continuing her studies in optometry and competed as Miss Haiti in the Miss Universe pageant, coming in as the second runner-up. This reinforces the message that our youth can aspire to be all they desire to be,” Mayor Messam said.