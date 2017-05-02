Haitian heritage Month celebrations underway

May is Haitian Heritage month and the celebrations are underway here in South Florida, which is home to a huge Haitian population.

Several cities are hosting events to honor the rich culture and heritage of the first Black republic. The City of North Miami launched its festivities Monday with an opening reception held at the MOCA Plaza. This year’s theme for the City’s celebration is “Nou Se Ayiti” which translates to “We Are Haiti”.

“History books say it all. We’ve been through a lot, but we are a people of great resilience. For that reason we come together every year to mark Haitian Heritage Month in May with all out celebrations,” said organizer Linda Julien.

The City of Miami is also hosting a number of events to honor Haitian Heritage Month. Miami will kick off its celebrations Friday with an Ayisyen Mwen Ye art exhibit at the Little Haiti Culture Complex.

The City of North Miami Beach also announced its Haitian Heritage Month festivities Friday with an opening ceremony of an exhibition which will be open for the entire month at the North Miami Beach Public Library.

The screening of the film Toussaint L’Ouverture will be held at O Cinema in Miami Shores on Friday. The movie is about the successful revolt that led Haiti to its independence from France.

Here’s a list of events scheduled in South Florida this Haitian Heritage Month:

City of North Miami

May 1: Haitian Heritage Month Opening Reception

MOCA Plaza – 6-9 p.m.

May 12: “Through the Eyes of Malfini” Art Exhibition Opens

North Miami Public Library – 6-8 p.m.

May 18: Haitian Flag Day Celebration

MOCA Plaza – 5- 8 p.m.

May 27: Haitian Heritage Month Closing Celebration

MOCA Plaza – 6-10 p.m.

City of Miami

May 5: Ayisyen Mwen Ye Art Exhibit

Little Haiti Cultural Complex – 10 a.m.

May 6: Tour of Little Haiti – Taste the Culture

Caribbean Marketplace – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8th Annual Zakafest

Little Haiti Cultural Complex 1-11 p.m.

May 7: Little Haiti Soccer Cup Finale

Little Haiti Soccer Park – 4 p.m.

May 11: Haitian Heritage Month Reception

Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance – 6 p.m.

May 12: Day of Service

Toussaint L’Ouverture Memorial Garden – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sant La Gala

Hard Rock Stadium – 6:30 p.m. – Midnight

May 18: Haitian Flag Day Celebration

130 NE 62nd Street – 7:30– 10 p.m.

May 20: 19th Annual Haitian Compas Festival

Bayfront Park — 3 p.m.

May 25: Poetry Slam

Haitian Heritage Museum – 7 – 9 p.m.

City of North Miami Beach

May 5: Haitian Heritage Month Exhibition Opening Ceremony

NMB Library – 6 – 9 p.m.

Miami Shores

May 5: Screening of “Toussaint L’Ouverture”

O Cinema – 6:30 p.m.