Miami Dade school board approves February as gun violence awareness month

The Miami Dade School Board has approved two items proposed by Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall during a January School Board meeting.

The first item proposed that February 2017 be recognized as National Black History Month.

The second item proposed that September 2017 be recognized as Gun Violence Awareness Month, concentrating heightened attention on gun violence annually during the summer and fall months, when it typically increases.

Approval of both items promotes awareness about black history and gun violence/gun safety in our schools, and it brings citizens and community leaders together to discuss ways to make our communities healthier.

“The safety of the youth in communities within Miami-Dade County is the highest priority to me and the School Board. In order to address the problems of the present and the future, we must acknowledge and learn from our past. I look forward to the Superintendent’s collaboration with community entities and leaders in providing curriculum and promoting awareness relative to Black History Month and gun violence,” she said.