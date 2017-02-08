IMMIGRATION QUESTION & ANSWER

Question: Hi I am a green card holder can I file for my 4 children, 2 under age 18, one age 20 and one age 25?

Answer: Yes, as a Green Card holder (U.S. Resident), you can file for your minor children (under age 21), in the F2A Immigration Category and your adult SINGLE children in the F2B Immigration Category. The waiting line for residency for minor children (F2A) is about 1 ½ years, so any of your children age 19 or younger will likely be able to immigrate in the next few years, unless they are married or get married before immigrating. The waiting time for adult, single children (F2B) is about 7 – 8 years, so your 20 and 25 year-old children will have to wait quite a few years more before being able to immigrate.

Also, please make sure your adult children understand that if they marry, the Immigrant Visa petition will automatically be cancelled, unless you have naturalized before your child marries.