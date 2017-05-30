Florida Bar Elder Law Section elects Jamaican as new chair

The Florida Bar Elder Law Section has elected Jamaican born attorney, Collett P. Small as their new chairperson.

Small, the first woman of color and of Jamaican heritage, is scheduled to be installed this June at the swearing in ceremony in Boca Raton.

Small, a resident of Weston, has been practicing law for 12 years and is one of many women who sought to embark on a second career while living the corporate lifestyle and raising a young family. She is a Board Certified Elder Law Specialist and is one of only 105 attorneys in the State who are certified in Elder Law.

The former banking executive enjoys a successful practice in Pembroke Pines and spends her free time running marathons, travelling and reading to young children.

During her tenure, Small’s platform includes:

Increasing the use of technology in the section

Increasing diversity while growing the size of the section

Incorporating a Public Relations strategy to help consumers understand the merits of having a family plan for your elderly loved ones and help to alleviate the struggles that can ensue without one

Working with legislators to improve the quality of life for senior citizens in Florida.

Small is quite encouraged by her selection as Chair and is looking forward to improving the Elder Law Section’s image while taking the Section to the next level of service and efficiency.

“I am humbled and honored to serve in my capacity as chairperson and look forward to working towards assuring families appreciate the value of engaging an Elder Law attorney before their loved ones become ill or incapacitated,” she said.