FIU to offer free tuition 

The Florida International University (FIU) has promised to pay 100% of tuition and fees for students who cannot afford college.

The scholarship is called the Golden Promise.

The University said beginning with the 2017 freshman class, the Golden Promise will cover gaps in financial aid so that students can take 30 credit hours a year and earn a bachelor’s degree in four years. Students must register full-time, at least 12 hours per semester and must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Eligible students must be, US citizens or permanent residents, Florida residents and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $0 on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). FIU awards priority financial aid to those who submit the FAFSA by March 1. Students have until June 30 to apply, but officials say the earlier you file the more money you may receive and the sooner you’ll know how much money you’re entitled to.

The students who meet the requirements typically come from families that earn less than $33,000 a year.

The Office of Financial Aid estimates that approximately 1,200 freshmen will benefit from the Golden Promise in 2017.