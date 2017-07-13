Fabled Tables to Give Good Fortune to Over 25 Nonprofits

Heart and art will meet at the Waterfront on Thursday, August 31. The City of West Palm Beach during Clematis by Night. Summer in Paradise (S.I.P), the annual summer-long promotion of free events, will end with some good will. The summer star of the show, Aesop’s Tables, will be auctioned off for charity.

Aesop’s Tables is a whimsical art installation of 25 painted picnic tables. Each table was painted by a local artist and has been assigned a corresponding charity beneficiary.

Story book setting

The story book setting is a direct tie to Mayor Jeri Muoio’s pledge declaring West Palm Beach a City of Kindness. The setting provides an opportunity for people to connect, explore local art, share their own stories and enjoy family-friendly activities on the West Palm Beach waterfront.

Aesop’s Tables is presented by the City of West Palm Beach Art in Public Places and celebrates the talents of local artists. The tables feature depictions of “The Jay and the Peacock,” “Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Lion and the Mouse,” and more.

“Aesop’s Tables are about connecting the community,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “The impact so far has been truly inspiring. We have heard from artists, nonprofits, locals, visitors – and even communities in other states that are replicating our idea – that the tables have been the catalyst for new connections, and family bonding.”

Just as Aesop’s fables have reached across centuries, continents and cultures, Aesop’s Tables invites visitors to enjoy light-hearted lessons, laughter and conversations on the waterfront.

Beneficiaries

Benefitting nonprofits include: Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., American Cancer Society-Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Autism Speaks, Children Seen and Heard, Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, Dress for Success Palm Beaches, Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County, Legal Aid of Palm Beach County, Inc., Life’s Changes Palm Beach County, Inc., Little Smiles, Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, Nonprofits First, Pathfinders Scholarship Fund, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Quantum House, Resource Depot, Seagull Services, Sister Cities of Delray Beach, Inc., Susan G Komen South Florida, The Arc of Palm Beach County, The Take Heed Theater Company, Inc., United Way of Palm Beach County and Urban Youth Impact.

