Drive-In to a free Movie on Friday, January 6

The City of Sunrise is hosting the first Drive-In Movie of the new year on Friday, January 6, at Markham Park. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m. Early arrival is strongly recommended to ensure that you get a good seat. Don’t worry about bringing your wallets because admission to this city event is free!

The animated feature presentation, The Secret Life of Pets, is rated PG and produced by Universal Pictures. The story follows the quiet life of a dog Max, a terrier, whose world is turned upside down after his beloved owner adopts Duke – a mangy and bumbling mutt. When the two dogs get lost in Manhattan, they have to join forces against Snowball, the rabbit, voiced by Kevin Hart, and his gang of abandoned pets in order to return home. Come along for their adventures!

Enjoy the show from the comfort of your car, or bring your own lawn chair and grab a spot up front. (Audio will be broadcast via radio frequency.) Food will be available for sale from vendors, along with a free children’s fun zone.

The Sunrise Drive-In Movie is presented in partnership with Broward County Parks & Recreation. Call the City’s Leisure Services Department for more information: (954) 747-4600.