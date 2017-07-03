DCF Reminds Families to Stay Safe While Celebrating Independence Day

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) reminds parents and caregivers to take extra precautions to keep their children safe during the busy holiday weekend. Independence Day is an important time to reflect on the nation’s history and celebrate our freedom, but it is also important to take some simple steps to ensure your family’s safety.

“Whether on the playground or at a campground, make sure your family stays safe as you celebrate Independence Day,” DCF Secretary Mike Carroll said. “As Florida’s summer heat draws many of us to water on the weekends and holidays, remember that drowning remains a leading cause of death for children in our communities and can be prevented by adult supervision.”

Here are a few family safety tips to keep in mind:

Use good judgment when going boating. Make sure every passenger uses flotation devices and children are always secured by an adult while on a vessel.

There should always be an unimpaired adult actively watching children playing around or swimming in pools. When a child falls into a pool or a swimmer begins struggling, every second counts in preventing a drowning.

Be sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying and always follow all safety instructions. When lighting fireworks, including sparklers, always have water handy, such as a hose or bucket.

Use your grill well away from your home and deck, and out from under branches or overhangs.

If you attend a large event, plan ahead by determining a safe place to meet in case your family gets separated.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to follow these simple precautions to have a safe holiday.