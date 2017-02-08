 Broward County to celebrate Water Matters Day

On Saturday, March 11, Broward County will celebrate the 15th Annual Broward Water Matters Day event called “Community. Climate. Connected!” from 9 AM to 3 PM at Tree Tops Park in Davie.

Water Matters Day is Broward County’s is a water conservation objective to encourage residents can to about the county’s local and regional water resources, how water is managed, and how Broward’s water managers are planning to meet the county’s future water needs. Residents will receive tips on water conservation, find out about rebates and incentives for upgrading to water-conserving devices, and learn how to create “Florida friendly” and drought tolerant landscapes.

At the March 11 event, participants will be able to receive a free native plant or tree to enable them to learn how to conserve water, the earth’s most valuable resource. To be eligible to receive the tree or plant, attendees will need to visit at least 12 of the event’s exhibits and obtain 12 stamps.

There will be more than 45 educational exhibits and booths to help residents learn water conservation techniques, smart irrigation, native landscaping, and what role they can play in protecting and conserving our water supplies.

Other activities include crafts for children, rain barrel and native landscaping demonstrations, Food Truck Invasion, and a variety of giveaways and raffles.

Admission to Water Matters Day is free, but the park’s weekend admission fee of $1.50 per person will be in effect. Children five and under are free. Tree Tops Park is located at 3900 S.W. 100th Ave. in Davie.