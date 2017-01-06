City of Miramar to host candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 2010 earthquake

The City of Miramar will host a candlelight vigil Thursday, January 12 in remembrance of the 7th anniversary of the Haiti Earthquake and the recent Hurricane Matthew tragedy at Miramar Regional Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will include a free concert featuring Harmonik, Born 2 Serve, Richie of the band Klass, and Inger Hanna. Attendees are encouraged to bring a monetary donation along with other items you may want to donate such as gauze, rubbing alcohol, Band-Aids, antibiotic ointment, pampers, baby formula, bottled water.