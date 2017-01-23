City of Miami Gardens to Host a Black Heritage Festival

Celebrate Black History Month with City of Miami Gardens, Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro, and County Commissioner Barbara Jordan at the Black Heritage Festival set to be fun for the entire family.

The festivities take place Saturday, February 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, located at 3000 NW 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

There will be something for everyone as the celebration will feature African Fashions, live Musical Entertainment, Dancers, Face Painting, Rock Climbing, Bounce Houses, Vendors, Food Trucks and more!