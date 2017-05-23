City leaders to discuss traffic woes in West Palm Beach

City leaders will host a public forum on Monday relating to traffic issues along Okeechobee Boulevard. into downtown West Palm Beach.

The Commissioners are hoping to address safety and congestion concerns as development grows in downtown.

According to city commissioner Shanon Materio, collaboration is key on making improvements. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) controls the road and traffic lights are managed by the city and county. There are also trains and bridges that are operated by different agencies.

Some people who frequently travel the area are already making plans to attend the forum.

“I cross this road every day at least twice, to and from work and I’m usually on foot or on a bicycle,” said Raphael Clemente. “Unfortunately, my daughter who was seven at the time and I were struck by a car crossing Okeechobee Blvd. a few years ago breaking her left arm and requiring me to have knee surgery.”

Clemente said drivers should not be allowed to turn right on red lights and the speed limit should be decreased.

The forum starts at 8:30 AM at the Convention Center.