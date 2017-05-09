Children’s multi-cultural book fair for Fort Lauderdale

The second Annual Children’s Multi-Cultural Book Fair and Empowerment Day will be held at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

To be held on May 20 the event will be free to the public and will see free books being presented to the first 300 children. There will be also reading activities, storytellers, musical performances and snacks from around the world.

The Children’s Multi-Cultural Book Fair is held in celebration of Foster Children’s month in May and International Children’s Day on June 1. Featured books will have stories and information from all around the world. Authors and guest readers will read from their favorite books in person and by video.

There will be children’s performances including drumming, singing and dancing from India, Ireland, African countries and other cultures. There also will be a children’s art exhibit, a presentation by youth entrepreneurs, a fruit and vegetable garden, a bubble blowing and hula hoop contest, along with prizes and giveaways.

Children can learn about geography from “Talking Globes” and play their favorite songs on the Piano Mat. Featured performers include the Association of Performing Arts of India, the Kelly Academy of Irish Dance, and a drummer of African rhythms, Nanyamka Graham.