CATAF hosts free teacher membership drive

The Caribbean American Teachers Association of Florida (CATAF) will be hosting an official launch and free membership drive at Roun A Goosey Jamaican Restaurant in Miramar from 6 – 8pm, on June 9th.

Teachers are invited to come, network and gather information about summer opportunities and how they can continue to impact the lives of children at home but abroad.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness along with Union representatives and School Board staff, will give addresses.

CATAF was founded in 2015 by Alexandra Davis, an educator and former City of Miramar Commissioner and Vice Mayor. Her vision brought together Caribbean American teachers to address some of the educational issues impacting teachers, students, parents and other stakeholders in Florida, particularly Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The association’s mission is be a resource for both teachers and students alike by ensuring that each is equipped with the tools and the know-how to be successful.