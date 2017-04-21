Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were named National Merit Scholarship recipients by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in its first group of winners announced in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 200 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

The Broward County Public Schools National Merit Scholarship winners are:

Samantha Bishop, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School National Merit Motorola Solutions Scholarship; and

Nicholas R. Sileo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School National Merit Motorola Solutions Scholarship.

The program honors high school seniors who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

“These students have demonstrated remarkable academic success and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “Our scholars worked incredibly hard to earn these prestigious scholarships, and we wish them all the best as they prepare for college and their futures.”

The corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards provide between $500 and $10,000 per year of college undergraduate study and are renewable for up to four years. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.