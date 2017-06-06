Broward County Public Schools honored with Meritorious Budget Award

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has received the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) for excellence in budget presentation during the 2016/17 fiscal year.

This is the 22nd consecutive year the District has been recognized with this award.

The Meritorious Budget Award promotes and recognizes excellence in school budget presentation and enhances school business officials’ skills in developing, analyzing and presenting the school system budget. The award is conferred only on school districts that have met or exceeded the program’s stringent criteria, following a rigorous review by professional auditors.

“We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious Meritorious Budget Award,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “We are extremely proud of our Finance and Budget staff members for their hard work and achievements in managing the budget process and maintaining a high level of transparency.”

The award represents a significant achievement in adhering to the principles and standards of ASBO International’s Meritorious Budget Award criteria, and reflects a commitment to fiscal integrity and high-quality financial reporting.

ASBO International is a professional organization of 5,000 members that provides programs and services to promote high standards of school business management, professional growth and the effective use of educational resources.