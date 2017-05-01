Broward county celebrates Children Mental Health Awareness month

Broward County will join more than 1,200 communities across the country in May to celebrate National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, an annual event organized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to raise awareness about the importance of mental health beginning at birth.
One Community Partnership 2 (OCP2), a grant program awarded to the Broward County Board of County Commissioners by SAMHSA, along with its many community partners, including Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, United Way of Broward County Commission on Substance Abuse, will host a variety of events and launch a stigma reduction campaign focusing on the importance of integrating behavioral health and physical health by caring for the body and mind as one.
A series of events are planned throughout May:
Vice Mayor Beam Furr will proclaim May as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month in Broward County.
May 13th: 2nd Annual Wellness Day
The event will include a “Wellness Champions Award” recognition ceremony acknowledging young people, families, and community members who make a difference through their work and personal stories of strength.
A training designed to teach new front line staff working with children, youth and families how to access and navigate various child-serving and transitional youth programs. There will be presentations from various child serving organizations as well as information and resource tables.
OCP2 will present workshops on transition-age youth at the 2017 Broward Behavioral Health Conference sponsored by the United Way of Broward