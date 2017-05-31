Broward County Animal care to provide low cost rabies clinic

To help protect pets from the deadly rabies virus, Broward County Animal Care is encouraging residents to attend the next Rabies Clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, June 10th, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at Plantation Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Lane in Plantation.

At the Clinic, dogs and cats will receive a one-year rabies vaccination and the Broward County Rabies Registration License tag. Cost will be:

$25 for dogs and cats that are spayed/neutered (sterilized).

$35 for pets that are not spayed/neutered (not sterilized).

Dog and cat ID microchips, with free registration, will also be available for $15. Microchips can be scanned by a veterinarian or animal shelter if your pet gets lost so they can be returned to you.

This program is for Broward County residents only. All dogs must be on leashes and all cats in carriers.

Remember, there is a $300 fine for failing to vaccinate your pet against rabies. You can also receive a $300 fine if your pet is vaccinated, but does not have a current Broward County registration tag.