Black on Black Crime Solutions panel a huge success

The fourth Annual Black-on-Black Crime Solutions panel was a huge success at Miami-Dade College, North Campus this past Saturday, June 10th 2017.

The Caribbean History Month celebration event received an army of support from mentors, community and political leaders in Miami-Dade County. T. Willard Fair led the charge, along with Carlos Martinez, the Miami Dade public offender.

“Our office has successfully worked towards reducing the lengthy prison sentences,” Martinez said.

There were performances from hip-hop artists and poets such as Tru Tony and Haitian artist Mecca Grimmo. The featured performance came from the world- renowned Bush Family, an African-American symphony family group, BG Harmonies. They played several classical pieces, while the audience watched in the background a sneak peak of the documentary releasing this summer, Courage To Believe: Never Give Up.

2017 Panelist consisted of Pastor Anthony Sanders, Commissioner of Hallandale * Amare Amari, NuGame Movement Mentoring * Sasha Smith, Miami Dade College, Caribbean Beats * Student Minister Brother Patrick Muhammad, Nation of Islam* Carolyn “Kiani” Nesbitt, CEO/President, Concerned African Women, Inc. * T. Willard Fair, President of Miami Urban League * Carlos Martinez, Miami-Dade Public Defender *

Letters of support were read from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, and Opa-Locka Mayor, Myra Taylor. Despite the light rain Courage To Believe International was able to put together a powerful group of panelist from Broward and Dade Counties.

At the conclusion of the event, everyone came to an agreement that this annual event should be and will be a monthly occurrence. The organization’s founder, King Kevin Dorival asked the audience for the support of their local churches, politicians, and mentors to assist with a venue to host the community discussions.

“We can’t afford to lose another generation to early deaths, and prisons, ” Dorival said.