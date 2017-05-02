19 BCPS high schools earn national rankings

Nineteen Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) are ranked among the nation’s best high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best High Schools national rankings.

U.S. News evaluated data from more than 22,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. U.S. News recognizes high schools with gold, silver and bronze medals, with gold medals indicating the greatest level of college readiness.

The Pompano Beach High School and Cypress Bay High School, are ranked in the nation’s top 500 and earning gold medals.

The U.S. News rankings highlight public schools that best serve all of their students. Overall, the rankings focus on student outcomes with an emphasis on graduation rates and state proficiency tests. To earn a medal, schools must pass a four-step evaluation, which looks at students’ performance on required state tests, their graduation rates and their college readiness. High schools receiving national recognition from U.S. News have graduation rates that are 15 percent higher, on average, than other schools across the country